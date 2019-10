This week's Book Picks lists comes from Julia Hobart from The Book Loft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:

“Living on the Borderlines” by Melissa Michal

“Rabbit and the Motorbike” by Kate Hoefler

“Goat” by Anne Fleming

“What Rose Forgot” by Nevada Barr

“Beadworkers” by Beth Piatote

“Midnight at the Blackberry Café” by Heather Webber

“Cosmology of Monsters” by Shaun Hamill

“Cold Storage” by David Koepp

“Ghost: Thirteen Haunting Tales to Tell” by Illustratus

“Gideon the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir

“Pages & Co.: The Bookwanderers” by Anna James

“Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman