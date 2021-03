This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.

List:

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse

Good Eggs by Rebecca Hardiman

Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad

The Boy Whose Head Was Filled With Stars: The Life of Edwin Hubble by Isabelle Marinov, illustrated by Deborah Marcero

The Wisdom of Trees: How Trees Work Together to Form a Natural Kingdom by Lita Judge

The Oak Papers by James Canton

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna