Book Picks - Battenkill Books

  This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Kate Reid of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.

“Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
“Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo
“On the Plain of Snakes: A Mexican Journey” by Paul Theroux
“How to Catch a Mole: Wisdom from a Life Lived in Nature” by Marc Hamer
“Marley” by Jon Clinch
“Home in the Woods” by Eliza Wheeler
“The Hundred-Year Barn” by Patricia MacLachlan, illustrated by Kenard Pak
“Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist” by Julie Leung, illustrated by Chris Sasaki

Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop

By Oct 1, 2019
    This week's Book Picks come from owner of Bennington Bookshop, Phil Lewis.

"Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman
"Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead
"The Long Call" by Ann Cleeves
"Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout
"The Secrets We Kept" by Lara Prescott
"The Immortalists" by Chloe Benjamin

Book Picks - The Book Loft

By Sep 24, 2019
    This week's Book Picks lists comes from Julia Hobart from The Book Loft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. 

“Living on the Borderlines” by Melissa Michal
“Rabbit and the Motorbike” by Kate Hoefler
“Goat” by Anne Fleming
“What Rose Forgot” by Nevada Barr
“Beadworkers” by Beth Piatote
“Midnight at the Blackberry Café” by Heather Webber
“Cosmology of Monsters” by Shaun Hamill
“Cold Storage” by David Koepp
“Ghost: Thirteen Haunting Tales to Tell” by Illustratus
“Gideon the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir
“Pages & Co.: The Bookwanderers” by Anna James
“Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Sep 17, 2019
James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York joins us with this week's Book Picks.

"The Yellow House" by Sarah M. Broom
"Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers" by Jake Skeets
"This Land" by Christopher Ketcham
"Trick Mirror" by Jia Tolentino
"The Warehouse" by Rob Hart
"Red at the Bone" by Jacqueline Woodson
"Overthrow" by Caleb Crain

Book Picks - The Bennington Bookshop

By Sep 10, 2019
  This week's Book Picks come from owner of Bennington Bookshop, Phil Lewis.

"State of the Union: A Marriage in Ten Parts" by Nick Hornby
"How Not to Die Alone" by Richard Roper
"The Guest Book" by Sarah Blake
"The Lost Letters of William Woolf" by Helen Cullen
"The River" by Peter Heller
"Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman