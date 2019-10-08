Book Picks - Battenkill Books

This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Kate Reid of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.
List:
“Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
“Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo
“On the Plain of Snakes: A Mexican Journey” by Paul Theroux
“How to Catch a Mole: Wisdom from a Life Lived in Nature” by Marc Hamer
“Marley” by Jon Clinch
“Home in the Woods” by Eliza Wheeler
“The Hundred-Year Barn” by Patricia MacLachlan, illustrated by Kenard Pak
“Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist” by Julie Leung, illustrated by Chris Sasaki