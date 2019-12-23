Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Is Out

Dennis Muilenburg, the embattled CEO of Boeing, is resigning from his post, the aerospace giant announced Monday. The company says its board of directors has named David L. Calhoun, the current chairman, as successor.

Boeing has been under intense scrutiny in recent months as it has tried to move beyond a major crisis prompted by deadly accidents involving its 737 Max series planes that threatens the stability of the company. Officials worldwide ordered the grounding of its aircraft type following two crashes that killed 346 people.

Just last week, an uncrewed launch of Boeing's Starliner, slated to send astronauts into space next year, failed to reach a high enough orbit to dock with the International Space Station.

Muilenburg's departure from the company is effective immediately, the company said in a statement.

"The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders," Boeing said in a press release. It continued:

"Under the Company's new leadership, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the [Federal Aviation Administration], other global regulators and its customers."

The company announced Calhoun will take over the top executive post in mid-January and he will also remain part of Boeing's board.

"I strongly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX," Calhoun said in a statement. "I am honored to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation."

The FAA grounded the Max series in March, several days after several countries issued similar mandates following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 crash. All 157 people on that flight died.

That crash took place less than five months after another 737 Max 8 plane, this one operated by Lion Air, crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October 2018, killing all 189 passengers and crew members.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

