 Blue Alert To Be Tested In Vermont On December 30 | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Blue Alert To Be Tested In Vermont On December 30

By 1 hour ago

The Vermont Department of Public Safety says a Blue Alert drill planned for earlier this month has been rescheduled to next week.


The Blue Alert is used when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed, or is missing in the line of duty.

As part of the exercise on Dec. 30, messages will be sent to thousands of subscribers and information about the drill will be on the Vermont Agency of Transportation boards. Television and radio stations will get texts.  Phone alerts will only be sent to people who signed up for VT-ALERT.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Related Content

Vermont To Test Amber And Blue Alert Systems

By Dec 2, 2020

The Vermont Department of Public Safety will be testing the state’s Amber Alert and Blue Alert systems on Thursday and Friday.