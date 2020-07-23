Blocked Busters: Disney Pushes 17 Movie Release Dates

When Warner Brothers pulled Christopher Nolan's $200-million thriller, Tenet, from its release schedule earlier this week, industry analysts expected a domino effect, and Disney announced this afternoon that the first 17 dominos have fallen.

The Mouse House's live-action remake of Mulan, the last big-budget Hollywood blockbuster scheduled for August, is now "unset," on the company's release schedule.

And the studio has pushed back or cancelled the release of another 16 Disney and Fox films, in a ripple-effect that will affect movie releases for years.

One Searchlight film, The Personal History of David Copperfield, is still scheduled for summer, though pushed back two weeks to August 28. But such other Fox films as Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie remake Death on the Nile, and the supernatural thriller film The Empty Man have been delayed to later in the fall, while Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, which was to have opened in October, has been postponed indefinitely.

Other films, including Ridley Scott's historical thriller The Last Duel, and the supernatural horror film Antlers have been moved to 2021.

And in perhaps the most telling shift, three Star Wars pictures and four Avatar sequels, originally scheduled to alternate as Christmas releases starting next year, have all been moved back a full year, meaning the pandemic will affect film releases through Christmas of 2028.

All the major theater chains have been closed since March, and were counting on must-see movies to jump-start their reopenings this summer. That no longer seems likely, though a few smaller independent features still list openings in coming weeks.

