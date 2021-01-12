 Birding With Rich Guthrie 1/12/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Birding With Rich Guthrie 1/12/21

  • The silhouette of a humming bird against a blue and gray cloudy sky as the sun goes down.
    Hummingbird
    Allison Dunne / WAMC

It's the birding show today with Rich Guthrie! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Tags: 
birding

Related Content

Birding With Rich Guthrie 12/8/20

Pat Bradley / WAMC

It's birding today with everyone's favorite -- Rich Guthrie! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Birding With Rich Guthrie 11/10/20

Malene Thyssen / http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Malene

Rich Guthrie is ready to answer your birding questions today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts!

Birding With Rich Guthrie 10/20/20

shockingly blue bird on a branch
Wikimedia Commons/https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mountain_Bluebird.jpg

It's birding with Rich Guthrie today! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 