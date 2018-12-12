Related Program: Vox Pop Birding 12/12/18 Related Program: Vox Pop TweetShareGoogle+Email Wikimedia Commons/Steve Ryan Listen Listening... / 49:20 Rich Guthrie is in Studio A to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. Tags: birdingTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Birding 11/14/18 wikipedia commons/Gilles Gonthier Listen Listening... / 52:00 Rich Guthrie and Tom Lake have migrated back to Studio A to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Birding: 10/3/18 wikipedia commons/Mdf - Own work Listen Listening... / 47:49 Rich Guthrie and Kathryn Schneider join Vox Pop to answer your birding questions. With fall now here, are birds in the Northeast preparing to head south for the winter? Find out by tuning in! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Birding With Rich Guthrie 9/12/18 wikipedia commons/nigel from vancouver, Canada Listen Listening... / 49:05 Rich Guthrie has returned to Vox Pop to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Birding With Rich Guthrie 7/31/18 Wikimedia Commons/Carl Chapman Listen Listening... / 52:15 Just like the birds flying around your yard, Rich Guthrie has returned to Vox Pop to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Brian Shields hosts. Birding With Rich Guthrie 6/19/18 By Fir0002 - Own work, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7202303 Listen Listening... / 51:09 Just like the birds chirping out your window every spring, Rich Guthrie has returned to Vox Pop to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.