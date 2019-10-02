Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Birding 10/2/19

  Wikimedia Commons: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ostrich_Ngorongoro_05.jpg

Rich Guthrie returns to Vox Pop to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. 

Tags: 
birding
rich guthrie
birds

