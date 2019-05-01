Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Bill Would Mandate Breakfast In Classrooms In Most Massachusetts Schools

By 17 minutes ago

A student selects an item for breakfast in a classroom at Central High School in Springfield, Mass. The school system implemented a district-wide breakfast in the classroom initiative in 2017. Advocates are pushing legislation that would require breakfast after the bell programs in school systems with high poverty rates.
Credit WAMC

Stakeholders in the food system are advocating for several bills in the Massachusetts legislature.

  Legislation filed would require all school districts where 60 percent or more of students qualify for free or reduced price lunches to serve breakfast at the start of each school day.

  This could mandate breakfast after the bell, also known as breakfast in the classroom, in places such as Pittsfield and Westfield.

  Springfield, where the program was implemented district-wide in 2017, has seen rates of truancy, chronic absenteeism, and suspensions fall.

  Advocates met in Springfield recently with elected officials to highlight this and other legislative priorities.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Liz O’Gilvie, chair of the Springfield Food Policy Council.

Tags: 
Breakfast in the Classroom
Springfield Public Schools Culinary and Nutrition Center
Springfield Food Policy Council
Liz O'Gilvie

Related Content

Breakfast Is Served Daily In Central High School Classrooms

By Mar 11, 2016
WAMC

The federal official in charge of national nutrition programs was in Springfield, Massachusetts Friday to see a unique effort that has dramatically increased the number of children who start the school day with a nutritious breakfast.

When 2,000 students stream through the doors of Central High School every morning just after 7, breakfast is waiting for them – right in their first period homeroom.

Public School System Boasts Big Leap In Quality Of Food

By Apr 22, 2019
WAMC

     No more “mystery meats” or muffins laden with chemical preservatives will be on the menus in the cafeterias of the largest public school system in western Massachusetts. 