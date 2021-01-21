Bill Would Ban Guns In Government Buildings And Hospitals

A Vermont Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban the possession of guns in government buildings, hospitals and child care centers.



Senator Phil Baruth is a Democrat and Progressive who says he was inspired to introduce the because of increased political tensions and inflamed rhetoric over the past several years.



The Bennington Banner reports that the Senate Judiciary Committee heard nearly three hours of testimony on the proposal Wednesday.



Gun rights defenders question whether existing laws might be applied instead of a new law.



Vermont is an open carry state.



All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved