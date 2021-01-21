 Bill Would Ban Guns In Government Buildings And Hospitals | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Bill Would Ban Guns In Government Buildings And Hospitals

By 2 hours ago

A Vermont Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban the possession of guns in government buildings, hospitals and child care centers.


Senator Phil Baruth is a Democrat and Progressive who says he was inspired to introduce the because of increased political tensions and inflamed rhetoric over the past several years.

The Bennington Banner reports that the Senate Judiciary Committee heard nearly three hours of testimony on the proposal Wednesday.

Gun rights defenders question whether existing laws might be applied instead of a new law.

Vermont is an open carry state.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags: 
Legislature-Gun Restrictions
Vermont Guns

Related Content

Vermont House Gives Final Approval To Bill Imposing Waiting Period For Gun Purchases

By May 16, 2019
Vermont Statehouse

A new era for gun control is continuing in Vermont. The Vermont House has given final approval to a bill that sets a waiting period for the purchase of handguns and sent the measure to the governor.

Multiple Lawsuits Challenge Vermont’s New Gun Laws

By Aug 29, 2018
A gun rights advocate holds a sign as Governor Phil Scott signs new gun restrictions into law on April 11, 2018
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Gun rights advocates have filed a second legal challenge over Vermont's new gun restrictions.

Sportsmen's Clubs And Gun Dealers Sue Over New Gun Restrictions

By Apr 18, 2018
Signs during Governor Phil Scott's gun bill signing 4-11-18
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs, several gun dealers and a state rifle and pistol association have filed a lawsuit over Vermont's new gun law that bans high-capacity magazines.

Vermont Governor Signs Three Controversial Gun Bills Into Law

By Apr 12, 2018
Governor Phil Scott signs gun bills into law
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a trio of gun bills on the steps of the Statehouse Wednesday afternoon as a rowdy crowd heckled or cheered the passage of the new laws.