 Bill Owens: Confounding And Confusing Events 7/20/20 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Bill Owens: Confounding And Confusing Events 7/20/20

By Bill Owens 36 minutes ago

This past week large banks announced significant declines in net profit as a result of significant increases in reserves for loan losses.  This same phenomenon occurred in 2008-2009, when banking institutions suffered significant losses, as well.  These loan losses are estimates of what the anticipated losses will be, and as a result, if those loan losses do not come to fruition, those reserves are reversed and treated as profit in a later year.  Hopefully that is what we see.

It appears the Canadian border will not open at the end of July, and likely, not for many months.  As a result of Canadian concerns, both individual citizens and the government about how we are handling COVID-19 here in the United States.  It is worth noting that Canada has had about 8,000 deaths, which even if one applies a multiple of 10 due to the difference in population, that would give them 80,000 deaths to our 135,000 deaths, so they are doing significantly better.  It may be that in Canada they wear masks and social distance, and use a level of common sense.  The real blame lies with the current administration and many members of Congress, including our own Congresswoman, who do not feel that those types of protections, masks and social distancing are even needed. 

The $600 federal payment for unemployment is expiring soon, which will reduce incomes for millions of people in all 50 states.  Republicans are wrangling about a new Care Act, but take no action.  In my view, although it creates significant angst for me in terms of the ever-increasing debt and deficit (which was surging largely due to the President’s tax relief bill of 2017) and now is increasing even more due to COVID-19.  No one in Congress is talking about what comes after the economy stabilizes nor are they thinking about a plan from a practical standpoint to reduce debt/deficits.   

Economists are predicting a significantly more inconsistent recovery now that COVID-19 has made a resurgence in so many states.  It is interesting to note that the CDC indicated that if everyone wore a mask, in 4 to 8 weeks we could have the virus under control.  Anyone paying attention out there? 

It appears our Congresswoman had an exchange with Jake Tapper of CNN.

Congresswoman Stefanik: “Hi at Jake Tapper, thanks for your speedy response. The world knows you smear the President.  That fact is not newsworthy.  What is news worthy is that you are attacking Cuomo so effectively with an eviscerating tweet threat, very grateful, truly breaking character for CNN.”

Response from Jake Tapper: “Interesting that reporting facts about the President is “smearing”, but facts about the Governor is “reporting”.  I know people from the Bush who knew you before you became like this, they are sorry to see it.  I personally have no opinion, but I see their point.”

This goes to what I have pointed out previously, that Congresswoman Stefanik has moved from a person of by-partisanship to extreme hard-right views.  It may be that the district has moved from a more moderate place when it was represented by Congressman O’B Martin, Congressman McHugh and myself, and if so, I can accept that.  The question is, has it? 

The Republican Governor of Mississippi who has a degree in economics and worked as a banker before entering politics, provided a seven-step analysis utilizing mathematics as its core to establish that wearing masks was the only way to get control of the virus.  Maybe someone will listen on the right.  I am not holding my breath.  The White House announced that all hospital data collection was being removed from the CDC, and was to be delivered to the White House.  We can surely rely on the expertise and impartiality of the White House to collect and analyze the data.  Will the White House only report those facts which might lead to the President’s reelection. 

It appears that some significant progress has been made on a vaccine for the virus, and that we may be moving to a place where a vaccine will be available at least to some segments of the population, presumably first to healthcare providers, and then on to the public, at large.  The production of the vaccine and its distribution will be welcome problems to deal with. 

President Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence after Bill Barr, the Attorney General, called the conviction righteous and is opposing the appeal by Mr. Stone.  It has also been reported, although not confirmed, that President Trump ignored the advice of many senior members of his administration including his Chief of Staff and Attorney General Barr, not to issue this pardon.  What could be their reasoning.  Could it be that Michael Cohen spoke against Mr. Trump – no pardon.  Roger Stone stayed silent on POTUS – gets a pardon.  Looks like a Quid Pro Quo to me? 

Florida broke new COVID-19 records last week, yet Governor DeSantis and the President continue to push to open schools and do not push the use of masks. This will only change, unfortunately, when those who are taking this position suffer significantly or have close family members that do, and even then, I am not sure they will get it.  I think it is important to remember that none of us like the situation we are in, and we are all going a little stir crazy, and probably feeling a little more irritable than normal, but that should not interfere with rational thought. 

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Bill Owens

Related Content

Bill Owens: Confounding And Confusing Events 7/13/20

By Bill Owens Jul 13, 2020

A recent article in the New York Times raised an important question about “How deadly is the Corona Virus?”.  We have all had the opportunity to review enumerable statistics which have not necessarily brought clarity to the question.  We know now that cases are rising rapidly, that hospitalizations are increasing (in many places to capacity), and deaths are significantly lower than prior experience would indicate.  The authors of the article did an in-depth analysis and touched on a couple of points that I think are important.  First, who’s currently being infected, and what impact does age and overall health have in either having a mild, if not asymptomatic case, will those who are infected transmit it to others so that the more vulnerable population is again attacked by the virus, and ultimately, the question becomes what, if anything, can we do to stop the spread?  We have all heard the mantra of mask, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding large, particularly indoor groups.  If the public is going to persist in going unmasked, failing to social distance and attending large indoor events, then the likelihood is that the rate of contagion will continue.  Ultimately, the question that the public has to ask itself is, are they prepared to go into the unknown without any protection, it seems like a large number of people are and we are going to have to wait and see how many of the people that they care about become significantly ill, and possibly die.  The authors concluded that statistically the worldwide rate of deaths is less than 1%, but if you multiply that percentage times the people in the world or in the United States, it is a very large number, well into the millions in the United States and the tens of millions in the world.  Are we prepared for that outcome?

Bill Owens: Confounding And Confusing Events 7/6/20

By Bill Owens Jul 6, 2020

On the topic of Canadian trade there is mixed news.  The USMCA went into effect on July 1, the White House threatens tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, while at the same time, being more welcoming to certain business visa holders (L-1s, etc.) coming in from Canada; the border remains closed, and in my view, given the uptick in cases in the United States and the irrational activity of the administration, it is unlikely that Canada will agree to an opening at the end of July.  The fact that Canadian business people will be able to travel to the United States lessens the pressure for the border to fully reopen since they are asking and others are not. Damage, however, is being done to our tourist economy, both along the Canadian border, and if this persists for many months, it could well impact Florida and Arizona in the Fall and next Winter.  Mr. Lighthizer in his recent testimony talked tough about how the US would enforce the USMCA. 

Bill Owens: Confounding And Confusing Events 6/22/20

By Bill Owens Jun 22, 2020

Let’s start out with something positive, the Clinton County Fair Grounds which will not be open for the fair this year has decided to utilize its facilities for a drive-in theater.  Many of us remember those venues in which we had fun as children and even more fun later on. I am pleased that they are demonstrating their creativity, flexibility and a desire to make people happy.  The first night was a resounding success as reported by the local media.  I am hoping to get out soon to see a movie for some fun in a difficult environment.

Bill Owens: Confounding And Confusing Events 6/15/20

By Bill Owens Jun 15, 2020

A Bloomberg article reported that Wall Street was warning corporations to gather as much cash as possible as we drift into the second half of the year. The obvious concern is the number of people who are unemployed, and the likely decrease in spending which that will cause even if another pandemic relief package is passed by Congress. This dire warning coincides with many other economist views that the fall, September, October, November and December could be particularly treacherous, and thus, the acquisition of cash could be very important, not only for corporations but individuals. Something more to think about as part of this difficult period.