More damaging information continues to flow out of Washington with regard to Mr. Trump’s activities concerning his attempts to overthrow the 2020 election. There are allegations that he conspired with a member of Congress, as well as the Chief of the Civil Division of the Department of Justice, which follows on the disclosure he spoke to the Secretary of Defense and advised that the military would need 10,000 troops in order to control the mobs on January the 6th. It becomes clearer and clearer that Mr. Trump was well aware of what was happening, and may have had more information than he has disclosed thus far. The FBI continues to investigate, and my sense is that there will be more disclosures that will be damaging to him, and I wonder if that is the reason that Chuck Schumer agreed to delay the trial until February the 9th.