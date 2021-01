The Canadian dollar firmed up last week as a result of the new Brexit deal between England and the EU. The belief in the Canadian market is that this will bolster global trade, not just trade in the EU, but also in virtually every region of the world. Clearly, this Brexit trade deal is good for England, good for Europe and it would appear that many experts believe it would be good for the world. This deal keeps free trade in place with regard to goods, but interestingly, virtually all other aspects of the EU agreements are not going to be available to Great Britain, and conversely, the Europeans will not have those provisions available to them visa via Great Britain. The principal issue, of course, is the movement of people, as that is going to be stymied and will take some time, I suspect to work out since they will now have to reestablish immigration operations. I would also note that Northern Ireland won in this arrangement because it remains part of the EU and therefore, connected to the Republic of Ireland with essentially free trade staying in place. Very important on many levels for the Irish.