Bill To Allow Immigrants To Obtain Driver's Licenses Touted As Public Safety Issue

Immigrant rights activists traveled from across Massachusetts to the State House Monday to support a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a state driver's license.

A bill filed in both the House and Senate would permit all qualified residents to apply for a standard Massachusetts driver's license.

Democratic Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton said she hopes Republican Gov. Charlie Baker can be persuaded to drop his opposition to it.

"This has nothing really to do with immigration, it has to do with road safety and the governor is a big proponent of road safety," said Sabadosa, who added as a member of the Transporation Committee, she has heard Baker testify about safety issues.

Similar legislation has been filed on Beacon Hill since 2014, but died before ever getting to floor vote.

Just a dozen states currently allow undocumented immigrants to apply for drivers licenses.