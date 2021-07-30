'Big Chair' In Front Of Vermont Bank Damaged By Vandals

A giant ladderback chair that stands outside a Vermont business has been damaged by vandals.



The 19-foot (5.8 meters) high “Big Chair” that stands outside a credit union in Bennington is made from 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilograms) of cedar and white pine.



Surveillance video from early Thursday shows four people climbing and jumping on the chair. Now the chair's wooden joints are in splinters and the rope seat is no longer in place.



One of the people who was on the chair was apparently injured and was seen being helped away.



