 Biden Met With George Floyd's Family With Policing Bill Stuck In Limbo | WAMC
By 1 hour ago
Originally published on May 25, 2021 4:44 pm

President Biden met with the family of George Floyd Tuesday. He hoped to mark the first anniversary of Floyd's murder with passage of a policing bill, but it remains in limbo on Capitol Hill.