Biden Boosts Obamacare, Extends Special Enrollment Period

President Biden on Tuesday said the Affordable Care Act special enrollment period would be extended from May 15 to August 15. Biden spoke in Ohio to celebrate the anniversary of the health care bill and to promote his American Rescue Plan.

Biden also spoke again briefly about the Colorado shooting — which took the lives of 10 people, including a police officer — saying his "heart goes out" to the victims and survivors.

Discussing the ongoing pandemic, Biden highlighted the hardships endured by many Americans, including a heightened risk of suicide, decreased learning time for students and increased financial burdens.

"Help is here," he said.

Biden boasted the $1,400 COVID-19 relief checks delivered under his administration and spoke extensively about cancer care extended under the ACA. Biden's son Beau died as a result of cancer complications.

"For millions who are out of work and have no coverage, thanks to this law, there's an Obamacare plan that most folks can get with zero dollar premiums," he said about the bill he promoted as vice president to former President Obama.

