Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Bette Midler Discusses Her New Children's Book, 'The Tale Of The Mandarin Duck' By editor • 3 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 16, 2021 7:57 pm NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Bette Midler about her new children's book, The Tale of the Mandarin Duck, a fable about a diva who catches the eye of New Yorkers. ShareTweetEmail