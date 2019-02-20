Bethel Woods Revises Format For 50th Woodstock Anniversary Event

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County, New York, has named a few of the artists for its 50th Woodstock Anniversary week. This comes as one of the producers of its previously announced Woodstock anniversary festival says it would not be on board.

Bethel Woods says the Woodstock Anniversary Week August 15-18 will consist of a series of programs and events, including performances by Ringo Starr and his All Star Band; Arlo Guthrie, and Santana, who will be joined by special guests The Doobie Brothers. Bethel Woods said Tuesday that the anniversary week would be part of “A Season of Song & Celebration” to commemorate the Woodstock Festival’s golden anniversary. Bethel Woods had previously announced that they would host the Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival August 16-18, with INVNT as one of the producers. On Sunday, INVNT said it will not be involved in the new format.