 The Best Of Our Knowledge #1611 "Degree Discrimination & Adirondack History" | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Best Of Our Knowledge

The Best Of Our Knowledge #1611 "Degree Discrimination & Adirondack History"

By 33 minutes ago

Credit Bob Barrett

We hear a lot today about lots of job openings and not enough workers, but many companies are blocking a good chunk of the country from even applying: people without college degrees. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we'll talk about a recent op/ed in the Washington Post that talks about degree discrimination.

Learn more about Opportunty@Work HERE.

We’ll also hear some of the history of New York's Adirondack Park, and the controversy around the formation of its regulatory agency, and spend an Academic Minute with star employees.

Tags: 
Byron Auguste
Academic Minute
Opportunity@Work
Adirondack Park Agency
Rebecca Gehman
Brad Edmondson