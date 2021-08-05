The Best Of Our Knowledge #1611 "Degree Discrimination & Adirondack History"

The Best Of Our Knowledge #1611

We hear a lot today about lots of job openings and not enough workers, but many companies are blocking a good chunk of the country from even applying: people without college degrees. Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we'll talk about a recent op/ed in the Washington Post that talks about degree discrimination.

Learn more about Opportunty@Work HERE.

We’ll also hear some of the history of New York's Adirondack Park, and the controversy around the formation of its regulatory agency, and spend an Academic Minute with star employees.