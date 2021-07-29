The Best Of Our Knowledge #1610 "Women ALMOST On The Supreme Court"

The Best Of Our Knowledge #1610

Since the Supreme Court ended its session in June, all eyes are on Justice Stephen Breyer. If he were to retire, it would give President Joe Biden a chance to fulfill one of his major campaign promises: to appoint a woman of color to the bench.

In the history of the United States, there have been 114 justices to sit on the Supreme Court, that’s counting the 9 that are up there now. Only 4 have been women. But those four haven’t been the only ones considered for the court.

Today on The Best Of Our Knowledge, we’ll open up history class and talk again about the women shortlisted for the bench.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with the Supreme Court and the press.