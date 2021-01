The Best of Our Knowledge #1584

The prison population in the U.S. is well over 2 million people, and that means a lot of families are looking for ways to heal and stick together.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll learn about P.O.P.S. - The Club, a school based program that helps students with an incarcerated parent or family member.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute with young people dealing with prison from the inside.