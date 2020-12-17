The Best of Our Knowledge #1578 "A Book Of Knowledge & Getting Into College"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1578

There are many things that we have had to learn to live without here in 2020, but there is one annual tradition that will not be stopped by the corona. It’s the annual World Almanac and Book of Facts. The new edition for 2021 has just been released and it’s over one thousand pages of things you need to know, want to know, and had no idea that you wanted to know but are now glad you do.

Then, in the best of times, a student starting the search for a college can be a stressful experience. Doing this in the middle of a global pandemic certainly doesn’t help. Across the country there are professional college counselors who can help point a student and their family in the right direction. So, to get a bit of an idea of what these counselors are telling students, why not call one up and ask. That’s how I met Noor Haddad. She is a college counselor with Collegewise, a college counseling, tutoring and test prep company in southern California. We started out by talking about the challenges of finding financial aid in the age of COVID-19, and ended up talking about the whole college application experience.

And we'll spend an Academic Minute making movies.