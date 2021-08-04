Berkshire Theatre Group Presents "The Wizard Of Oz"

Berkshire Theatre Group’s education program is now serving 11,000 school children and this year their big summer production is back and it’s "The Wizard of Oz."
The reimagined musical adventure is full of world travelers, festive carnival’s and spectacular sideshows for families outside under the Big Tent on the grounds of Berkshire Theatre’s Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.
To tell us more, we welcome Director E. Gray Simons III, Musical Director Jacob Kerzner, and actors Isabel Jordan and LaShawn B. Winslow.
