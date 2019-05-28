Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Edward Albee's "The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia?"

This past weekend, Berkshire Theatre Group opened its production of Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright, Edward Albee's “The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?” directed by Eric Hill.

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-Winner Edward Albee’s most provocative, daring, and controversial play since “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” “The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?” was Albee’s return to Broadway in 2002, after an absence of 19 years.

The play went on to win all the major awards for best new play of the year in 2002: Tony, New York Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle.

Martin, played at BTG by David Adkins, a successful architect who has just turned fifty, leads an ostensibly ideal life with his loving wife, played by Jennifer Van Dyck, and teenage son. But when he confides to his best friend that he is also in love with a goat (named Sylvia), he sets in motion events that will destroy his family and leave his life in tatters. Actors David Adkins and Jennifer Van Dyck join us.