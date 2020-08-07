Berkshire Regional School District Will Start Fall Semester Remotely

The Berkshire Hills Regional School District will not begin the school year with a full return to in-person classes.

The district includes Great Barrington, Stockbridge, and West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Superintendent Peter Dillon says that the district of 1,200 students will begin with remote learning as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Our approach is, I think, if we see a nice trend in data that may give us the flexibility to open up more," he told WAMC. "We also have real concerns about some of our special populations – our students with disabilities, particularly our high needs students, our English language learners, and our youngest students.”

The district must submit an updated plan for the fall to the state by the end of next week. The fall semester will start late, on September 14th.