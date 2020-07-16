Berkshire High Peaks Festival Goes Virtual

Bowing to health concerns over COVID-19, Berkshire High Peaks Festival - a 10-day midsummer chamber music intensive - is going digital.

Presented by Close Encounters With Music at Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts and venues in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and New York's Hudson Valley, the 10-day festival typically includes concerts, lectures and master classes featuring faculty artists and young string musicians and vocalists from around the world.

Instead, this year's festival, July 20-31, will be offered online In addition to performing and attending master classes and discussions, students each receive four private lessons.

Close Encounters Artistic Director Yehuda Hanani joins us.