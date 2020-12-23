Berkshire Health Systems Ends First Round Of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Heading into the holidays, Berkshire Health Systems has ended the first round of its staff COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The largest healthcare provider in Berkshire County began administering the first of two injections of the Pfizer vaccine at locations in Pittsfield, Great Barrington and North Adams in mid-December.

“We were able to vaccine about 2,200 to 2,300 Berkshire Health Systems employees, and the supply of vaccine is now getting lower, of course," said spokesperson Michael Leary. "And there may be a few stragglers that may need to be vaccinated over the next several days, but the formal vaccine clinics that we have been running for staff have run their course for now until we get to the second dose.”

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine happens 21 days after the first. BHS has also received at least one shipment of around 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.