Berkshire Groups Recognize MLK National Day Of Service

Across Berkshire County, community groups are recognizing the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service on Monday.

Organizations from the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition in North Adams to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge are holding events to celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights legend.

In Pittsfield, Berkshire Community College is holding a virtual talk by Dr. Chris Himes, an author and educator at Miss Hall’s School, and a call to action co-sponsored by the Berkshire Branch of the NAACP. .

“Some of it is writing valentines, maybe with their children, making valentines that we would provide to local assisted living facilities and nursing homes," said President Ellen Kennedy. "And then some things we’ll do with veterans and another initiative so that there are many ways people can engage in all of this.”

BCC’s National Day of Service event begins at 9 a.m.