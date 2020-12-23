 Berkshire Group To Hold Virtual Kwanzaa Event | WAMC

Berkshire Group To Hold Virtual Kwanzaa Event

By 1 hour ago
    Women of Color Giving Circle / https://www.facebook.com/wocgc1/

The Women of Color Giving Circle of the Berkshires is holding a community celebration of Kwanzaa next week.

Founder Shirley Edgerton says this year’s virtual event will explore one of the week-long holiday’s seven core principles.

“Given the year of upheaval, divisiveness that has been created, I would say, by our political differences and political leadership, we thought that it would be appropriate to choose the Kwanzaa principle of unity, Umoja,” she told WAMC.

Kwanzaa, which celebrates African and African American culture, begins December 26th and runs through January 1st. The Women of Color Giving Circle of the Berkshires virtual Kwanzaa event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29th.

Kwanzaa

