Berkshire DA Secures Convictions In Sexual Assault, Trafficking Cases

By 26 minutes ago
  • The door of the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

This week, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office announced two convictions related to human trafficking and rape.

The DA says Becket resident Randy Lambach, 47, pleaded guity to nine counts of human trafficking, seven counts of deriving support from prostitution, and single counts of intimidation of a witness, and conspiracy.

“Mr. Lambach coerced women in Pittsfield – a lot of them struggling with opiate use disorder, a lot of them homeless – and basically forced them into a sex trafficking case,” said Andy McKeever, a spokesman for DA Andrea Harrington.

Lambach was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison followed by a decade of probation. The same day, the DA says 51-year-old Pittsfielder Anthony Miller was convicted on a number charges related to rape. He was sentenced to state prison for 12 to 18 years.

Related Content

Berkshire DA Responds To Citizen Collected Court Data

By Dec 11, 2019
Josh Landes / WAMC

Last week, a citizen driven data collection group called Berkshire County CourtWatch issued a preliminary report on criminal justice trends as observed by volunteers over around 300 hearings at the Southern Berkshires District Court in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Now, District Attorney Andrea Harrington is sharing her perspective on the findings, including a sharp uptick in pretrial dangerousness hearings. Harrington, who made transparency a key part of her 2018 campaign, spoke with WAMC about what discrepancies she says she found in the CourtWatch report, and the system she inherited back in January.

Citizen Group Collecting Data On Berkshire Courts Releases Preliminary Report

By Dec 6, 2019
Roger Peet / justseeds

A citizen-driven data collection organization is attempting to track changes in the Berkshire County criminal justice system. Beginning this summer, Berkshire County CourtWatch sent volunteers to observe around 300 hearings held in the Southern Berkshires District Court in Great Barrington. This week, it released a preliminary analysis of the information it gathered from those appearances. Peggy Kern is the head of Berkshire County CourtWatch. She spoke with WAMC about that report on Wednesday, and how the group is trying to track the campaign promises of Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington.

North Adams Woman Dies After Domestic Assault

By Dec 5, 2019
The door of the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
Josh Landes / WAMC

The Berkshire County District Attorney says a North Adams, Massachusetts woman has died from injuries sustained in a brutal attack by her husband over the summer.

Berkshire Task Force On Domestic, Sexual Violence Carrying Out Community Read

By Oct 11, 2019
Andrea Harrington stands at a podium with a row of people behind her.
Josh Landes / WAMC

Launched by District Attorney Andrea Harrington in April, the Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force is working on its first initiative.