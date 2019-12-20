Berkshire DA Secures Convictions In Sexual Assault, Trafficking Cases

This week, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office announced two convictions related to human trafficking and rape.

The DA says Becket resident Randy Lambach, 47, pleaded guity to nine counts of human trafficking, seven counts of deriving support from prostitution, and single counts of intimidation of a witness, and conspiracy.

“Mr. Lambach coerced women in Pittsfield – a lot of them struggling with opiate use disorder, a lot of them homeless – and basically forced them into a sex trafficking case,” said Andy McKeever, a spokesman for DA Andrea Harrington.

Lambach was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison followed by a decade of probation. The same day, the DA says 51-year-old Pittsfielder Anthony Miller was convicted on a number charges related to rape. He was sentenced to state prison for 12 to 18 years.