Berkshire DA: Pittsfield Man Killed After Being Hit By Train

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office says a Pittsfield man was killed Tuesday after being hit by a train on a stretch of railroad tracks between South Church Street and Mill Street.

The DA says 54-year-old Rodney Sumner died shortly after 4 p.m. Investigators believe Sumner was in the area observing nearby construction and was unable to get out of the path of the eastbound train. Pittsfield Police are investigating the death as accidental and did not find any evidence of Sumner being distracted or impaired.