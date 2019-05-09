Berkshire DA: North Adams Drug Bust Halts Crack Operation

The Berkshire County District Attorney has announced several arrests in a North Adams, Massachusetts drug bust.

The DA’s says on May 6th, members of the Berkshire County Crime Task Force arrested four people and seized 141 grams of cocaine as part of a drug trafficking investigation in the city. The office alleges 53-year-old Brian Mullen was using his home at 152 Harding Avenue to both store and distribute crack cocaine.

In a statement, DA Andrea Harrington said she was grateful to law enforcement and is “actively working with the Berkshire County Drug Court, local government and community organizations to provide people struggling with substance use disorder the hope and help that they need to recover.”

Harington said her office is working to address drug supply and demand in Berkshire County.