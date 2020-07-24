 Berkshire DA Criticizes Mass. House Police Reform Bill Clause | WAMC

Berkshire DA Criticizes Mass. House Police Reform Bill Clause

By 49 minutes ago
  • Andrea Harrington stands at a podium in a law library flanked by law enforcement officials (file photo)
    Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington
    Josh Landes / WAMC

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington opposes a clause in the police reform bill before the Massachusetts House.

Harrington says she applauds the move to reform police oversight. She released a statement opposing a provision that would bar local district attorneys’ offices from prosecuting members of law enforcement agencies for criminal conduct.

“I am the local elected district attorney here in Berkshire County, and I am accountable to my community to ensure independent investigations and fair prosecution," said Harrington. "And the legislature shifting responsibility for violations of state criminal law by law enforcement to Boston diminishes the voice of Berkshire County residence in matters of grave public importance.”

Harrington says her office is investigating an ongoing use of force case against a Berkshire law enforcement official.

Tags: 
Berkshire District Attorney

Related Content

Berkshire DA Discusses SJC Pre-Trial Holds Decision

By Jul 1, 2020
Two white women sit at a wooden table in a book-lined room.
Josh Landes / WAMC

In June, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court agreed with Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington that judges can extend pre-trial holdings on defendants who are deemed to pose a risk to their communities. The issue clarifies one of the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, with all jury trials suspended until at least September. WAMC spoke to Harrington about why she advocated for the expanded ability for pre-trial holdings.

Arrests Made In Multi-State Phone Scam Scheme Involving Berkshires

By Jun 17, 2020
A woman in a blue suit stands in front of a set of stone stairs
Josh Landes / WAMC

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington says two arrests have been made in relation to a phone scam that netted the suspects at least $300,000.

Berkshire DA Discusses Protests, Decarceration Disagreement With Sheriff

By Jun 2, 2020
A white woman stands in a sun-dappled park with a mic in her hand with people around her
Josh Landes / WAMC

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington was elected in 2018 on a progressive platform of criminal justice reform and community-oriented law enforcement. She took part in demonstrations over the weekend that called for an end to police brutality against African-Americans spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Harrington spoke to WAMC about how she’s preparing her office during a historic period of social unrest, and why she disagrees with the county’s sheriff about decarceration.

Berkshire DA Discusses Fentanyl Fears, Rising Overdose, Domestic Violence Rates

By May 14, 2020
A woman in a blue suit stands at a microphone-covered podium in a booklined room
Josh Landes / WAMC

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington says an increased amount of fentanyl-laced heroin has hit area streets. The Democrat spoke with WAMC Thursday about the connection between the batch and rising overdoses in the region, as well as increasing domestic violence rates and the coming arraignment of a Great Barrington police officer for drunk driving in April.