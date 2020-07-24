Berkshire DA Criticizes Mass. House Police Reform Bill Clause

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington opposes a clause in the police reform bill before the Massachusetts House.

Harrington says she applauds the move to reform police oversight. She released a statement opposing a provision that would bar local district attorneys’ offices from prosecuting members of law enforcement agencies for criminal conduct.

“I am the local elected district attorney here in Berkshire County, and I am accountable to my community to ensure independent investigations and fair prosecution," said Harrington. "And the legislature shifting responsibility for violations of state criminal law by law enforcement to Boston diminishes the voice of Berkshire County residence in matters of grave public importance.”

Harrington says her office is investigating an ongoing use of force case against a Berkshire law enforcement official.