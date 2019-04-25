Berkshire County Youth Join Ted Rosenthal For ArtWeek Jazz Concert

Ted Rosenthal is a jazz pianist, educator, and as of late, a composer of operas. He has a rich history in the Berkshires, from childhood visits to Tanglewood and Jacob’s Pillow to regular appearances as a professional musician over the last few decades. Rosenthal is back in town Saturday at the Berkshire Museum for a program put together by Berkshires Jazz and the museum for the Massachusetts ArtWeek. In the latter half of the show, the pianist and his trio will be joined by local youth from the Kids 4 Harmony program. Rosenthal tells WAMC about what to expect from the performance, what it’s like to teach young people jazz today, and the story behind his debut opera.