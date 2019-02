A community radio station in Berkshire County has found a new home. February 1st, WBCR signed a lease on a new studio in downtown Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The low-power FM station – also known as the Berkshire Community Radio Alliance – will enjoy a major visibility upgrade from a basement to the main strip of the Southern Berkshires’ largest community. Operations committee member Judy Eddy spoke to WAMC about the station’s history, and what it hopes to do with its new home.