Berkshire Community Diaper Project's CHAIR-ity Fundraiser

Founded in September 2014, the Berkshire Community Diaper Project collects diaper donations and monetary donations for the purchase of diapers for families in need throughout Berkshire County.

This morning we discuss CHAIR-ity, a unique initiative involving local high schools, artists, and craftsmen featuring Adirondack Chairs, designed and painted by a variety of Berkshire residents, to be sold via a silent auction on Memorial Day at the First Congregational Church in Lee, Massachusetts - with an online auction to follow for unsold pieces.

To find out more we welcome Marie Rudden, Founder and Board Chair of the Berkshire Community Diaper Project.