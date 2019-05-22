Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Berkshire Community Diaper Project's CHAIR-ity Fundraiser

By 1 minute ago

Founded in September 2014, the Berkshire Community Diaper Project collects diaper donations and monetary donations for the purchase of diapers for families in need throughout Berkshire County.

This morning we discuss CHAIR-ity, a unique initiative involving local high schools, artists, and craftsmen featuring Adirondack Chairs, designed and painted by a variety of Berkshire residents, to be sold via a silent auction on Memorial Day at the First Congregational Church in Lee, Massachusetts - with an online auction to follow for unsold pieces.

To find out more we welcome Marie Rudden, Founder and Board Chair of the Berkshire Community Diaper Project.

Tags: 
berkshire community diaper project
diaper
charity
fundraiser
berkshire county
marie rudden
adirondack chair
auction
dr. marie rudden

Related Content

Joseph’s House and Shelter, Inc.

By Feb 6, 2019
Joseph's House & Shelter logo

Founded in 1983, Joseph’s House and Shelter, Inc. is a Troy community-based, not for profit corporation that provides a continuum of homeless services to residents of Rensselaer County, New York. Joseph’s House offers emergency shelter, street outreach, and support services to homeless and formerly homeless individuals, youth, and families.

They offer non-judgmental services where each guest’s dignity and worth are recognized and respected.

We are joined by Executive Director of Joseph’s House Kevin O’Connor.

Falling Into Place: The Food Pantries For The Capital District

By Feb 4, 2019
The Food Pantries logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we talk with Natasha Pernicka Executive Director of the Food Pantries for the Capital District.

A Tattoo Dare For A Good Cause

By Jun 8, 2018
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Tattoos may be more popular in America than ever. Television shows and YouTube channels showcasing tattooing attract millions of viewers. A Pew Research Center survey found that 40 percent of Millennials have been inked. But choosing a design for a permanent image on your skin, especially for a first tattoo, can be daunting. A recent trend in tattoo culture is “Get What You Get”– where, typically for a discount, those who dare can receive a randomly chosen tattoo design.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports on one local shop that is putting a new spin on one of the hottest trends in tattooing.

The Community Foundation For The Greater Capital Region

By Mar 12, 2018
CFGCR 50th logo

This morning we learn about the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region. Over the years, hundreds of donors have come to the Community Foundation to facilitate their charitable giving. Some support many different charities, and want to streamline their giving through a single fund.

Others want to set up scholarships or endow funds to support their favorite organizations in the future. Some donors come to the Foundation with broader goals. They may want to support a particular area of need - the arts or healthcare, for example - or they may have the simple desire to support the community as a whole.

Joining us this morning, we welcome president & CEO, John Eberle, Communications Director Siobhan Kent, and Executive Vice President and head of grant-making, Jackie Mahoney.