Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Berkshire Bach Presents Bach At New Year’s Concerts

By 8 minutes ago
  • Eugene Drucker and J.S. Bach
    Eugene Drucker and J.S. Bach

The Berkshire Bach Society presents “Bach at New Year’s” with a program of all six of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti at three locations in our region: Monday, December 30 at 3 p.m. at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Massachusetts; Tuesday, December 31 at 6 p.m. at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts; and Wednesday, January 1 at 3 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York.

Berkshire Bach Ensemble Director and soloist, Eugene Drucker, violinist and Co-Founder of the Emerson String Quartet joined us.

Tags: 
berkshire bach society
bach
j. s. bach
academy of music theatre
Northampton
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Great Barrington
troy savings bank music hall
troy
classical music
arts and culture
violin
brandenburg

Related Content

An Evening With Charlie Chaplin At Images Cinema 12/16

By Dec 13, 2019
a still from Charlie Chaplin's "The Adventurer"

To celebrate 103 years of movies on Spring Street in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Images Cinema will present An Evening with Charlie Chaplin, featuring three classic Chaplin shorts with live musical accompaniment from Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton, on Monday, December 16 at 8pm. This will be the third time Sosin and Seaton have performed at Images to celebrate the theater’s anniversary.

Donald Sosin is one of the foremost silent film composers in the world, he’s spent decades performing at major film festivals and archives all over the world. Actor and singer Joanna Seaton has been a performer for just about her entire life.Her acting credits include leading roles in over 80 productions of musicals and plays in New York City and at regional and stock theatres across the country.

Catskill Jazz Factory Presents Dan Tepfer: Natural Machines At Hudson Hall

By Dec 11, 2019
Dan Tepfer - Natural Machines
Nicolas Joubard '18

On Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m., Catskill Jazz Factory presents Dan Tepfer: Natural Machines at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York.

Pianist-composer, Dan Tepfer is a recipient of the Charles Ives Fellowship from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and a MacDowell Colony Fellow. Born in France to American parents, Tepfer received a bachelor's degree in astrophysics from the University of Edinburgh and a master's degree in jazz piano performance from the New England Conservatory in Boston. He’s performed to great acclaim all over the world.

Daniel J. Watts In "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical"

By Nov 7, 2019
Logo for "TINA" and Daniel J. Watts

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” opens tonight at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway. The biographical jukebox musical features a book by award-winning playwright Katori Hall and is directed by Phyllida Lloyd. It tells the story of Anna Mae Bullock of Nutbush, Tennessee’s life and growth into Tina Turner - living legend and international Queen of Rock and Roll. Adrienne Warren plays Turner -she’s earned raves in the West End production - and an Olivier Award nomination - and gathering early buzz during Broadway previews.

Daniel J. Watts plays Ike Turner. Watts is the creator of a long-running and evolving solo-show entitled “The Jam.” His previous Broadway credits include “The Color Purple,” “In the Heights,” “Memphis,” “Motown: The Musical,” and “Hamilton.” He’s often jumped from stage to screen and plays “Felony” in the comedy series “The Last OG” on TBS starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

Watts was just nominated for an L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical category for his West Coast performance as Sammy Davis, Jr. in Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole. Daniel J. Watts' “The Jam: Only Child” will be at Joe's Pub in New York City in January.