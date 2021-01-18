 Berkshire Activists, Politicians Frustrated With Baker’s Climate Bill Veto | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Berkshire Activists, Politicians Frustrated With Baker’s Climate Bill Veto

By 10 minutes ago
  • Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker stands at a podium in front of a marble building with a row of people standing on either side of him
    Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker giving a press briefing in March 2020 on the steps of Pittsfield City Hall.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

Berkshire County activists and politicians are expressing dismay at Governor Charlie Baker’s veto of a climate bill passed by the Massachusetts legislature last week.

The Republican struck down the extensive climate policy measure from the Democrat-controlled House and Senate on Thursday, prompting criticism from environmentalists across the state.

“One of the things we were most pleased about was it really included environmental justice, and it set a net zero limit for 2050, with interim limits for our carbon emissions, so that we really had a solid roadmap that was in legislation, so, had regulatory authority — if this bill had not been vetoed by Governor Baker," said Jane Wynn, co-founder and Executive Director of the Berkshire Environmental Action Team. “I'm frustrated with him. He's all talk, no action. He talks as if he's doing great things for the climate. I do not believe we met our 2020 climate goals. And there's just not data available yet to prove one way or the other. But we certainly were, in my opinion, not on track. And this just is more of his, he'll say one thing, and doesn't help the climate at all with his actions.”

While Baker has his own plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Wynn isn’t moved.

“I go back to all talk, no action," she told WAMC. "He's got his plan without regulatory authority. What he should have done was allowed this bill to actually become law. It just again, points to the fact that he likes to say something that sounds good on climate, but he doesn't actually follow through and do it.”

The governor cited concerns around the bill increasing the cost of housing and possibly preventing the construction of affordable housing developments – an explanation Wynn doesn’t buy.

“I think he's in the pocket of certain industries," she said. "I think that this actually is really good for the housing industry. One of the things we really want to see is housing built that's energy efficient. So the people who can least afford to waste their money on heating and cooling a building or electricity don't waste their energy. If you have good strong building codes, things are built in a way where you're not wasting energy for needlessly heating or cooling your space.”

The bill passed the House and Senate almost unanimously with the full support of the all-Democratic Berkshire County delegation.

“This is an absolute travesty at a moment when we need to be doubling down, becoming far more aggressive in our approach to confront climate change. To have any delay- we don't have that luxury," said State Senator Adam Hinds, who represents the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district. “The Speaker of the House and the Senate President have committed that we would immediately refile and move through the process with the same bill which goes considerable distances to accelerate our movement towards net zero here in the Commonwealth and a range of other issues, to make Massachusetts a leader again, in confronting climate change. And so we're dedicated to be doing that, regardless of these actions.”

Studies show that people of color are disproportionately at risk from the effects of climate change in the United States.

Tags: 
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker
Climate Change

Related Content

Calling For Changes, Baker Sends Back Police Reform Legislation

By Dec 11, 2020
A white man in a suit stands in front of a bookshelf.
WAMC

Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has returned a police reform bill to the state legislature with a list of desired changes.

Berkshire Legislators Evaluate Baker’s Latest Budget Proposal

By Oct 15, 2020
A columned building with a golden dome is lit with lights
Kevin Rutherford, CC BY-SA 4.0 / https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15761289

State lawmakers in Berkshire County are reacting to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal.

NASA: 2020 Tied For Warmest Year On Record

By 3 hours ago
This plot shows yearly temperature anomalies from 1880 to 2019, with respect to the 1951-1980 mean, as recorded by NASA, NOAA, the Berkeley Earth research group, and the Met Office Hadley Centre (UK).
NASA GISS/ Gavin Schmidt

2020 will be remembered for many reasons in the United States – among them the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a turbulent political cycle and nationwide protests against racial injustice. But, the year has also etched itself into the global record books. NASA says 2020 tied 2016 for the hottest year on record.

Berkshire Climate Activists To Attend Virtual Nationwide Conference This Weekend

By Dec 4, 2020
Citizens' Climate Lobby logo
Citizens' Climate Lobby / https://citizensclimatelobby.org/

This weekend, the grassroots nonprofit Citizens’ Climate Lobby is holding both a virtual conference and a nationwide lobbying push for bipartisan climate legislation.

" class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content" src="/sites/all/modules/contrib/wysiwyg/plugins/break/images/spacer.gif" title="<--break-->">