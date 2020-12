A ski mountain in the Catskills will remain closed today after an avalanche damaged a ski lodge Friday morning.

The Belleayre Mountain Ski Center said the Christmas storm dumped over 6-and-a-half inches of rain on the mountain, causing super-saturated snow to let loose from a trail, causing “significant damage” to the Overlook Lodge.

Belleayre says customers who had purchased tickets for today may contact customer service. The mountain is being planned to reopen Sunday.