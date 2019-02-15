Beer From 1886 Shipwreck May Yield New Brew

By 24 seconds ago
  • Composite photo Dave Lucas / Public Domain

A beer bottle from a 133-year-old shipwreck may yield yeast for a new brew in upstate New York. 

Biotechnology students at the State University of New York at Cobleskill uncorked a bottle from the shipwrecked SS Oregon on Thursday. Serious Brewing Company of Howes Cave plans to develop a new brew if the students successfully extract yeast.

Bill Felter, of Serious Brewing, acquired the beer from a customer who owns an assortment of artifacts recovered from the Oregon.

The ship was en route from Liverpool, England, to New York City on March 14, 1886, when it collided with a schooner near Fire Island, New York, and sank, killing all 852 people on board.

Last year, an Australian brewer produced beer from yeast recovered from a 220-year-old shipwreck.

(C) Copyright 2019 Associated Press

# # #

Tags: 
SUNY Cobleskill
Brewer
beer

Related Content

Food Friday: Beer & Brewing

Shmaltz Brewing Company

  It’s time for another beer edition of Food Friday, and we have Greg Chanese of the Shmaltz Brewing Company in Clifton Park, New York, in the studio. We’re going to talk local brews and how to enjoy them.

Drink Beer, Think Beer

By Sep 14, 2018
Book Cover - Drink Beer, Think Beer

Right here, right now is the best time in the history of mankind to be a beer drinker. America now has more breweries than at any time since prohibition, and globally, beer culture is thriving and constantly innovating.

However, beer drinkers are also faced with uneven quality and misinformation about flavors. And the industry itself is suffering from growing pains, beset by problems such as unequal access to taps, skewed pricing, and sexism.

Drawing on history, economics, and interviews with industry insiders, John Holl provides a complete guide to beer today, allowing readers to think critically about the best beverage in the world. His new book is: "Drink Beer, Think Beer: Getting to the Bottom of Every Pint."

The Real Super Bowl Drama Wasn't During The Game, But The Beer Commercials

By editor Feb 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Last night's Super Bowl had the lowest score ever, and it was every bit as boring as that sounds. If you wanted drama, you had to turn to the commercials.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)