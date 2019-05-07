"Becoming Dr. Seuss: Theodor Geisel and the Making of an American Imagination" by Brian Jay Jones

More than 80 years after Theodor Geisel, who wrote and illustrated under the penname Dr. Seuss, published his first children’s book, his books continue to resonate with readers of all ages. Total estimated sales for his books stand at more than half a billion dollars and climbing.

In the new book: Becoming Dr. Seuss: Theodor Geisel and the Making of an American Imagination, biographer Brian Jay Jones examines the personal, professional, and creative life of this beloved children’s book author, whose fun and easy rhymes and whimsical illustrations have delighted and resonated with generations of readers.