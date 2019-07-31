Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"Beau" At Adirondack Theatre Festival

By 55 minutes ago

In “Beau,” eight actor-musicians tell the story of Ace Baker, who spends the first decade of his life fatherless. At 12 years old, a phone call reveals that his grandfather, Beau, has been alive all his life and his mother knew. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life and puts a guitar in his hand.

“Beau” features a concept, book, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons and music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Lyons. Michael Wilson directs the Adirondack Theatre Festival production which runs in Glens Falls, New York August 3-9.

We are joined by Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar, actor Matt Rodin who plays Ace, and ATF Producing Artistic Director Chad Rabinovitz.

