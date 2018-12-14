Related Program: 
Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are

Liza Donnelly is a cartoonist and writer with The New Yorker Magazine, and resident cartoonist at CBS News. Her work has been exhibited around the world. 

Donnelly is a Cultural Envoy for the US State Department, traveling around the world speaking about freedom of speech, cartoons and women’s rights.  She is the author/editor of sixteen books and was a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor.  She wrote the critically acclaimed history, "Funny Ladies: The New Yorker’s Greatest Women Cartoonists and Their Cartoons."

Her latest book is for dog owners and lovers everywhere. C. J. Frick's book: "Be the Person Your Dog Thinks You Are" is a humorous, fully illustrated book – by Donnelly - that shows us that even when we feel at our worst, our dogs still think we’re the best. 

