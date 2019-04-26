Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Battenkill Chorale’s 2019 Spring Concert

By 5 minutes ago

This morning we learn about the Battenkill Chorale’s 2019 Spring Concert: Te Deum: New American Songs of Nature and Praise taking place this weekend.

The program features joyful and uplifting music of Dan Forrest, Jake Runestad and Donald McCullough. While Founding Artistic Director, Janet McGhee, recently announced her retirement from the Battenkill Chorale. Guest conductor, Noah Palmer, will direct the spring performance.

Palmer, a fine pianist, is currently Assistant Director of Albany Pro Musica, Assistant Conductor of the Broad Street Chorale and Orchestra and Music Director at St. Helena’s Episcopal Church in Lenox. He has also directed the Northern Berkshire Chorale and conducted the Skidmore College Opera Workshop.

Tags: 
battenkill chorale
the battenkill chorale
nature
songs
chorus
choral
noah palmer
music
concert
te deum

Related Content

Burnt Hills Oratorio Concert On 6/15

By Jun 12, 2018
Burnt Hills Oratorio concert artwork

The Burnt Hills Oratorio Society is a non-profit community chorus whose goal is to nourish our community with the transformative power of music. In their next concert, The Burnt Hills Oratorio Society and the Oratorio Orchestra offer three dramatic musical presentations that explore “The Gift of Life.”

The concert will take place on June 15 at Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville, New York and features works by John Rutter, Gustav Holst, and Benjamin Britten. We are joined by Burnt Hills Oratorio Society Artistic Director and Conductor William Jon Gray and President of the Board of Directors Dave Johnson.

16th Annual Saratoga Choral Festival

By Jul 25, 2016
Saratoga Choral Festival logo

  The 16th annual Saratoga Choral Festival takes place at the Spa Little Theater in Spa State Park - this Sunday, July 31st, at 3:00 PM. The festival will present a concert of music for children featuring a semi-staged production of the popular Magic Tree House: The Musical. 

The Magic Tree House: The Musical is based on the popular series of children’s books by Mary Pope Osborne. This show has seen sold out performances for its national tour. Several musical selections have been adapted for chorus, and special guest performers from the Saratoga Children’s Theater will provide extra speaking roles and also sing with the choir.

Also included on the program - Never-Ending Song, a Young Person’s Guide to the Choir. Originally premiered by the Vancouver Chamber Choir in 2001, the Never-Ending Song takes children through a brief history of choral singing through music.

The Saratoga Choral Festival began in the summer of 2001 and we are joined by Festival Director, Andrea Goodman, and by chorus members Mira DeGregory and Jackson Cherry. 

Albany ProMusica "Pops! Goes The Chorus"

By May 29, 2015

Albany Pro Musica’s sixth annual “Pops! Goes the Chorus” cabaret once again fills the historic Shaker Meeting House in Colonie with show tunes, old standards and other popular songs on Friday and Saturday nights, June 5th and 6th.