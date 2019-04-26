This morning we learn about the Battenkill Chorale’s 2019 Spring Concert: Te Deum: New American Songs of Nature and Praise taking place this weekend.

The program features joyful and uplifting music of Dan Forrest, Jake Runestad and Donald McCullough. While Founding Artistic Director, Janet McGhee, recently announced her retirement from the Battenkill Chorale. Guest conductor, Noah Palmer, will direct the spring performance.

Palmer, a fine pianist, is currently Assistant Director of Albany Pro Musica, Assistant Conductor of the Broad Street Chorale and Orchestra and Music Director at St. Helena’s Episcopal Church in Lenox. He has also directed the Northern Berkshire Chorale and conducted the Skidmore College Opera Workshop.