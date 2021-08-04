 Bard Music Festival "Nadia Boulanger And Her World" | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Bard Music Festival "Nadia Boulanger And Her World"

By 18 minutes ago
  • Nadia Boulanger
    Nadia Boulanger
    Centre international Nadia et Lili Boulanger

The 31st Bard Music Festival opens on Friday and explores “Nadia Boulanger and Her World.” Over two weekends, twelve themed concert programs will examine and contextualize the life and career of Nadia Boulanger, “arguably … the most important woman in the history of classical music” (according to BBC Music).

Enriched by a wealth of compositions by Boulanger, her predecessors, her contemporaries and her unparalleled roster of students, Weekend One explores Music in Paris in the first half of the 20th century (Aug 6–8), and Weekend Two addresses The 20th-Century Legacy of Nadia Boulanger (Aug 12–15).

Artistic Codirector Christopher Gibbs - James Ottaway Jr. Professor of Music at Bard and Bard Conservatory professor joins us.

Tags: 
Bard Music Festival
nadia boulanger
nadia boulanger and her world
composer
classical music
Bard College
Bard Fisher Center
Christopher Gibbs
music

Related Content

Sasha Cooke In The Bard Music Festival Production Of Chausson's "King Arthur"

By Jul 22, 2021
Sasha Cooke
Stephanie Girard / sashacooke.com

  The Bard Music Festival has been committed, since its inception, to reviving important but neglected operas. This year’s immersion in “Nadia Boulanger and Her World” presents the first fully staged American production of "King Arthur," the only opera by Boulanger’s compatriot and close contemporary Ernest Chausson.

The production is directed by Louisa Proske and will run for four performances (two of which will also stream online), anchored by the American Symphony Orchestra and Bard Festival Chorale under the leadership of festival founder and co-artistic director Leon Botstein.

Baritone Norman Garrett sings the title role opposite Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke as Guinevere.

Sasha Cooke has been called a “luminous standout” ( New York Times ) and “equal parts poise, radiance and elegant directness” ( Opera News ). She is sought after by the world’s leading orchestras, opera companies, and chamber music ensembles for her versatile repertoire.

Bard SummerScape And Electric Root Present Black Roots Summer

By Jul 22, 2021
Mwenso and the Shakes
Oluwaseye Olusa


  The uplifting spirit of Black roots music will ripple through two weekends this July as part of Bard SummerScape. 

Conceived as a platform to create a creative healing space for a troupe of predominantly BIPOC artists to develop a series of new concerts in collaboration and fellowship with one another, Black Roots Summer will convene a group of over 20 vocalists, musicians, dancers, and creative artists for a two-week residency resulting in three original concerts.

Black Roots Summer is presented as part of SummerScape in association with Electric Root. The events are curated by producer Jono Gasparro and musician Michael Mwenso. Michael and his band Mwenso and the Shakes will perform on 7/23 and 7/24. Genius Mother Mary: A Sonic Retrospective of Mary Lou Williams will be on 7/29 and "The Sound of (Black) Music" will ring out on 7/30 and 7/31.

New York Stage And Film Presents "Mexodus" By Brian Quijada And Nygel D. Robinson

By Jul 12, 2021
Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson - screencap from "A DIOS" video - From the MEXODUS concept album about the Underground Railroad that led south to Mexico.
Brian Quijada/Nygel D. Robinson via YouTube / via YouTube

“Mexodus” is a new musical work by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson inspired by the estimated 4,000-10,000 enslaved people in the Southern part of the United States who found new lives in Mexico instead moving to the northern United States.

With the support of New York Stage and Film, Quijada and Robinson started working on “Mexodus” at the the beginning of our recent global pandemic. They have been collaborating while physically separate through technology -- releasing one track per month, with accompanying video of the two artists performing, for twelve months. Track 7 was recorded last February at Vassar’s Modfest.

New York Stage and Film will present “Mexodus” at Vassar College on July 17 at 7 p.m. and at Marist College on July 24 at 3 p.m.

New York Stage And Film Presents "White Girl In Danger" At Marist College

By Jul 29, 2021
Lileana Blain-Cruz and Latoya Edwards
provided / provided

This Saturday and Sunday at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, New York Stage and Film will present two performances of “White Girl in Danger,” a new musical from Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson.

“White Girl in Danger” is the story of Keesha Gibbs, a young woman who lives in the "Blackground" of a melodramatic soap opera town called Allwhite. Tired of repetitive Blackground stories of enslavement and police violence, Keesha sets out to become Allwhite's leading heroine by appropriating the storylines of her three main rivals, Meagan, Maegan and Megan. But as she gains power for herself, she also attracts the attention of the Allwhite Killer, putting her story and her life in more danger than ever.

Lileana Blain-Cruz directs “White Girl in Danger” for New York Stage and Film, and Latoya Edwards plays Keesha Gibbs.

*The audio of the segment misidentifies the days of the week the performances will take place. It is Saturday and Sunday (as above) and not Friday and Saturday.