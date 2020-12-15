 Baker Urges People To Celebrate Holidays With Household Members Only | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Baker Urges People To Celebrate Holidays With Household Members Only

By 4 hours ago

Gov. Charlie Baker (R) said to avoid overwhelming hospitals with COVID-19 patients following the holidays, people need to limit gatherings to their household and not travel.

    Facing a surge of post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 cases, Massachusetts officials today announced new guidance for residents when it comes to celebrating the December holidays. 

   Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Tuesday urged people to celebrate the holidays only with household members and to postpone any planned travel over the upcoming weeks that include Christmas and New Year’s Day.

    "Any type of celebration beyond that has real potential, as we saw with Thanksgiving, to spread the virus and hurt the ones we love the most," said Baker.


              In the two weeks following Thanksgiving Massachusetts has seen a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases.  


             The average number of new daily cases has gone from about 2,500 in the 10  days prior to Thanksgiving to an average of roughly 4,800 cases in the 13 days following the holiday.  Hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the past three weeks have gone up by 93 percent and deaths have increased by 84 percent since Thanksgiving, Baker reported.


              In response to the data, Massachusetts Sunday took a small step back in its phased reopening with the closure of indoor performance venues, a 90-minute time limit on dining with a limit of six people per table, and some other changes.  


              On Monday, Boston and about a half-dozen other municipalities in eastern Massachusetts decided to go further and close gyms, museums, gaming arcades, and movie theaters, while leaving restaurants and retail stores open.


              Baker said the local officials are free to put in place restrictions that go beyond what has been ordered statewide.

      "The most recent example before this was probably Mayor Tyer in Pittsfield who shutdown indoor dining for a few weeks," said Baker. "I want to give locals the ability if they believe they need to be in a different place to make that decision."


              The Republican governor has also agonized over imposing more widespread closures without another relief package from Washington.

     " I continue to believe,  based on the conversations I've had, that something may happen on this by the end of the week," said Baker referring to a stimulus bill in Washington.


              Joining Baker in imploring people to celebrate the holidays at home with only immediate family was Melissa Jocelyn, director of nursing at Massachusetts General Hospital.

    " On behalf of all our nurses and health care colleagues, I do want to join with the governor in asking, even begging, each of you to follow the state guildelines to refrain from gathering for the Christmas holidays," said Jocelyn.


              To people weary of the pandemic restrictions, Baker said there is “hope on the horizon” as hospitals in the state have now received thousands of doses of a vaccine.


              Baystate Medical Center in Springfield received a shipment Tuesday of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to a spokesperson.


             The hospital will start vaccinating frontline workers Wednesday, according to Baystate president and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.

     " Phase one includes clinical and nonclinical healthcare workers doing direct COVID-facing care and further down the list are healthcare workers doing non-COVID-facing care," said Keroack, who estimated that would total 7,000-8,000 people.


              Massachusetts expects to receive 300,000 doses of vaccine by the end of the month.


              Baker said the state is going to launch an online dashboard for the public to keep track of how the vaccine is administered.

Tags: 
COVID-19 Massachusetts
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID holiday gatherings
Baystate Medical Center
Baystate Health

Related Content

Pittsfield Warns Residents Of Major COVID Spike Related To Private Parties At Restaurants

By Nov 6, 2020
The Pittsfield city seal
The City of Pittsfield, Massachusetts

The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is alerting residents to a major spike in COVID-19 cases related to house parties and dining inside restaurants. 

Massachusetts Curtails Elective Surgeries As COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket

By Dec 7, 2020
Baystate Medical Center sign
Baystate Health

COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in western Massachusetts and healthcare officials are alarmed.

Baystate Health Monday reported 136 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 – the most of any hospital in the state.

"The amount of virus in the community and its rate of rise is alarming," said  Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health, who warned that if hospitalizations continue to grow exponentially in December, Baystate would reach its capacity to care for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

With COVID-19 Cases Still High, Officials Caution About Holiday Gatherings

By Oct 19, 2020
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno
Paul Tuthill / WAMC

     With COVID-19 case counts remaining high in the greater Springfield, Massachusetts area, officials are wary about the upcoming holidays.

COVID-19 Metrics In Massachusetts Moving In 'Alarming Direction,' Says A Top Hospital Official

By Nov 30, 2020
Dr. Mark Keroack speaking at podium
Paul Tuthill / WAMC

With COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts soaring along with hospitalizations, a top health official says it would not be a surprise if the state took a step back in reopening.

Mayor Sarno Says Springfield Is In A 'Dangerous Time' With COVID-19 Cases Climbing

By Oct 26, 2020
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno
Paul Tuthill / WAMC

As a second wave of COVID-19 cases hits Massachusetts, officials in the state’s third largest city have announced steps they’ll take to try to stop the spread of the disease. 

Baystate Health Has Exponential Growth In Hospitalizations For COVID-19

By Nov 16, 2020
Baystate Medical Center sign
Baystate Health

    COVID-19 cases are exploding exponentially in western Massachusetts.