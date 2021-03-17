Authorities Say Former Chatham Clerk-Treasurer Cheated Village Out Of $4,000

A second former village of Chatham, New York official has been arrested as part of an investigation by the State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, State Police and Columbia County District Attorney.

DiNapoli’s office says former clerk-treasrurer Barbara Henry was arrested for unlawfully waiving for own health insurance premiums, costing the town more than $4,000. She is charged with tampering with public records, grand larceny, official misconduct, and offering a false instrument.

It comes about a month after the former village police chief pleaded guilty to defrauding the New York State retirement system and the village. Peter Volkmann was required to leave his position as part of the plea, admitting to fourth-degree grand larceny for “circumventing the state’s post-retirement income restrictions” and “cheating the retirement system” of more than $74,000.

DiNapoli says Volkmann also hid public-source income from 19 municipalities and school districts by funneling money through his private business.

He also pleaded guilty to official misconduct, a misdemeanor, for falsifying mileage vouchers and other reimbursements, costing Chatham more than $18,000. He owes more than $92,000 in restitution as part of the plea.

Volkmann is due back in court July 19th.