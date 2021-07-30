 Australia's Zero Tolerance Policy For COVID-19 Cracks With New Wave Of Cases | WAMC
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

Australia's Zero Tolerance Policy For COVID-19 Cracks With New Wave Of Cases

By , & 2 hours ago

Australia was once seen as a safe haven from COVID-19. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bloomberg's Georgina McKay in Sydney about the rise in new cases and Australians' protests of lockdown measures.